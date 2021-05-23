LFP Police: Users of human-powered watercraft must wear flotation devices

Sunday, May 23, 2021


Lake Forest Park City Council passed Ordinance 1222 at their meeting on May 13, 2021.

Ordinance 1222 makes it a requirement for all users of human powered watercraft to wear a United States Coast Guard approved personal flotation device.

This ordinance is meant to promote boater safety and lessen the risk of tragic accidents occurring on the water. 

This ordinance was published on Tuesday, May 18, and will take effect on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

With the warmer months upon us, more people will be out boating so remember to wear your personal flotation device.



