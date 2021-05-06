Shoreline vaccine clinic updates: Pfizer vaccine, extended hours, no wait list, walk-ins welcome

Bothell and Shoreline firefighters preparing syringes of vaccine

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The UW - Fire department vaccine clinic at the Shoreline Center has extended its hours, and welcomes walk-ins. There is no waitlist for appointments.





Starting Monday, they will have Pfizer vaccine - which is the only vaccine approved for 16 year olds and up - as well as Moderna.





Although appointments help us plan our staff and vaccine supply for the day, we are happy to take walk-ins.

Beginning next week, we will be carrying Pfizer vaccine and will change our hours.

Monday through Friday from 0730 to 1900 (7:30am – 7:00pm)

Saturday from 0900 to 1330 (9:00am – 1:30pm)

Appointments are available same day and all week.

There is no waitlist.

Patients and community members can also go online to book their appointment