Shoreline vaccine clinic updates: Pfizer vaccine, extended hours, no wait list, walk-ins welcome
Thursday, May 6, 2021
|Bothell and Shoreline firefighters preparing syringes of vaccine
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The UW - Fire department vaccine clinic at the Shoreline Center has extended its hours, and welcomes walk-ins. There is no waitlist for appointments.
Starting Monday, they will have Pfizer vaccine - which is the only vaccine approved for 16 year olds and up - as well as Moderna.
- Although appointments help us plan our staff and vaccine supply for the day, we are happy to take walk-ins.
- Beginning next week, we will be carrying Pfizer vaccine and will change our hours.
Starting Monday, May 10th, clinic hours are:
- Monday through Friday from 0730 to 1900 (7:30am – 7:00pm)
- Saturday from 0900 to 1330 (9:00am – 1:30pm)
North side of Shoreline Center in the auditorium
Scheduling available by phone at 844-520-8700.
- Appointments are available same day and all week.
- There is no waitlist.
Patients and community members can also go online to book their appointment
