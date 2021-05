Shoreline vaccine clinic updates: Pfizer vaccine, extended hours, no wait list, walk-ins welcome

Bothell and Shoreline firefighters preparing syringes of vaccine

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The UW - Fire department vaccine clinic at the Shoreline Center has extended its hours, and welcomes walk-ins. There is no waitlist for appointments.





Starting Monday, they will have Pfizer vaccine - which is the only vaccine approved for 16 year olds and up - as well as Moderna.





Although appointments help us plan our staff and vaccine supply for the day, we are happy to take walk-ins.

Beginning next week, we will be carrying Pfizer vaccine and will change our hours.

Monday through Friday from 0730 to 1900 (7:30am – 7:00pm)

Saturday from 0900 to 1330 (9:00am – 1:30pm)

Appointments are available same day and all week.

There is no waitlist.

Patients and community members can also go online to book their appointment

is 18560 1st Avenue NE, Shoreline North side of Shoreline Center in the auditorium