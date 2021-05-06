Shoreline vaccine clinic updates: Pfizer vaccine, extended hours, no wait list, walk-ins welcome

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Bothell and Shoreline firefighters preparing syringes of vaccine
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The UW - Fire department vaccine clinic at the Shoreline Center has extended its hours, and welcomes walk-ins. There is no waitlist for appointments.

Starting Monday, they will have Pfizer vaccine - which is the only vaccine approved for 16 year olds and up - as well as Moderna.

  • Although appointments help us plan our staff and vaccine supply for the day, we are happy to take walk-ins.
  • Beginning next week, we will be carrying Pfizer vaccine and will change our hours. 

Starting Monday, May 10th, clinic hours are:
  • Monday through Friday from 0730 to 1900 (7:30am – 7:00pm)
  • Saturday from 0900 to 1330 (9:00am – 1:30pm)
Address is 18560 1st Avenue NE, Shoreline
North side of Shoreline Center in the auditorium

Scheduling available by phone at 844-520-8700
  • Appointments are available same day and all week. 
  • There is no waitlist.
Patients and community members can also go online to book their appointment

