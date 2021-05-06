Case updates May 4, 2021 - Shoreline vaccine clinic extends hours, welcomes walk-ins, and will have Pfizer by Monday

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Entrance to the north parking lot at the Shoreline Center
Vaccine clinic is in the auditorium
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The UW - Fire dept vaccine clinic in Shoreline not only has no waiting list, they welcome walk-ins.

Starting Monday they will have both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.



Case updates May 3, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 32,313,016 - 43,626 in one day
  • Total deaths 575,491 - 750 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total cases 409,933 - 1,326 new cases in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 22,614 - 58 new cases in a day  
  • Total deaths 5,539 - 11 new in a day   

King county 
  • Total cases 99,754 - 334 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 5,914 - 17 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,532 - 5 in a day 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 24,237 - 46 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,348 -  5 in a day
  • Total deaths 394 - 0 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,331 - 10 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 200 - 0 in a day
  • Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 313 - 0 in a day
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
  • deaths 4 - no change


Posted by DKH at 4:34 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  