Case updates May 4, 2021 - Shoreline vaccine clinic extends hours, welcomes walk-ins, and will have Pfizer by Monday
Thursday, May 6, 2021
|Entrance to the north parking lot at the Shoreline Center
Vaccine clinic is in the auditorium
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Starting Monday they will have both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Case updates May 3, 2021
United States
- Total cases 32,313,016 - 43,626 in one day
- Total deaths 575,491 - 750 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 409,933 - 1,326 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 22,614 - 58 new cases in a day
- Total deaths 5,539 - 11 new in a day
King county
- Total cases 99,754 - 334 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,914 - 17 in a day
- Total deaths 1,532 - 5 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 24,237 - 46 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,348 - 5 in a day
- Total deaths 394 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,331 - 10 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 200 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 313 - 0 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment