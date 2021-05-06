Expand your culinary horizons in a new online class

Expand your culinary horizons at Shoreline Community College









Take away knowledge of indigenous people’s traditional recipes from around the world. Try them! Uncover historical, geographical, and cultural culinary foods, ingredients, and recipes in America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.









See how cultural migrations and modernity have affected today's cuisine. Discuss gastronomic choices, local ingredients, and cooking habits that foster traditions and the ways in which generations teach their young to honor their cultural heritage.Fee: $145Dates: 5/19/21 - 6/9/21 (Wednesdays)Time: 4:30 - 7:30pmLocation: Online via ZoomClick here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu





Are you tired of cooking the same old foods for your friends and family? Examine the power and impact of traditional cultural ingredients and cooking methods in Culinary Cultural Traditions, a new class offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.Answer the question, “Who are we and what do we eat?” Learn about the founders of American Pioneer and Native Cuisines, discuss food as a self or cultural identity, and research sources and methods to broaden your culinary experience.