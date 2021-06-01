A Jam-Packed June coming up with Third Place Commons
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
With summer nearly here, things are heating up at Third Place Commons with a calendar packed full of great free, Zoom events all month long.
First up, on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 9:30am is Civic Saturday, a nonpartisan gathering with music, poetry, readings, and small group discussions. While not religious in nature, it is like a faith gathering as it brings friends and strangers together to nurture a spirit of shared purpose. It's a time to connect with others and reflect on what it means to live as a citizen in today's American society.
Civic Saturday is a national initiative – these gatherings are happening all over the United States in communities large and small. This gathering is led by Erika Olson, who received her training from Citizen University in February 2021. Register here for Civic Saturday.
Next up, on June 16th at 7pm, you won’t want to miss “Let It Not Happen Again: Lessons of the Japanese American Exclusion.”
Presenter Clarence Moriwaki will share the story of Bainbridge Island — the origin point of the Japanese American exclusion, a national strategy that led to more than 120,000 Japanese American men, women, and children forcibly removed and incarcerated during World War II.
Recent events in our country have reminded us how important it is to learn from the past. Moriwaki’s talk will examine both the history and its contemporary parallels to offer a lens through which to evaluate and respond to current events. Register here for “Let It Not Happen Again: Lessons of the Japanese American Exclusion"
And last but certainly not least, on Wednesday, June 30th at 7pm, Republic Services Recycling Coordinator Natalie Caulkins returns for “Keep the Cycle Turning: How to be a Savvy Recycler.” Caulkins will dispel myths and common misconceptions about what can and can’t be recycled and why, delve into the important concept of wish-cycling, and field all your burning questions about both recycling and composting. Register here.
You can also join in with the many ongoing programs from Third Place Commons. The TPC Movie Club (register here) meets next on Tuesday, June 8th at 7:30pm when the group will discuss the critically acclaimed, feel-good indie “Hearts Beat Loud.” This fun and fresh gem is free to stream for Hulu subscribers or can be readily rented from most popular streaming services.
Then the Commons Community Book Club (register here) meets on Wednesday, June 16th at 5pm to discuss the #1 bestseller The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes, the perfect book for any book lover.
(The health department still requires face coverings at farmers markets, so don’t forget your mask!)
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years.
In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.
Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
Third Place Commons is located on the upper level of Town Center in Lake Forest Park at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
