A Jam-Packed June coming up with Third Place Commons





Green Gardening with Master Gardener Julie Yasny. Register here.



And last but certainly not least, on Wednesday, June 30th at 7pm, Republic Services Recycling Coordinator Natalie Caulkins returns for “Keep the Cycle Turning: How to be a Savvy Recycler.” Caulkins will dispel myths and common misconceptions about what can and can’t be recycled and why, delve into the important concept of wish-cycling, and field all your burning questions about both recycling and composting.



You can also join in with the many ongoing programs from Third Place Commons. The



Lake Forest Park Farmers Market every Sunday, 10am to 2pm, to connect with your community safely and in person while shopping for farm fresh and locally produced goodies galore. And of course, don’t forget to drop in to the, to connect with your community safely and in person while shopping for farm fresh and locally produced goodies galore.





(The health department still requires face coverings at farmers markets, so don’t forget your mask!)



Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years.





In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.









Third Place Commons is located on the upper level of Town Center in Lake Forest Park at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.











