Dept of Ecology reports Richmond Beach closed to swimming
Monday, June 28, 2021
|Dept of Ecology Sunday night
The state Department of Ecology lists Richmond Beach Saltwater Park closed to swimming because of bacterial contamination from sewage spills from the Brightwater Treatment Plant that occurred Friday, June 25, 2021 and Saturday, June 26. Volume unknown.
There are no signs posted and the beach was full of people on Sunday. We will update this story when more information is available.
--Diane Hettrick
