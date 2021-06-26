Letter to the Editor: Screens are not enough to protect children

To the Editor:





Regarding the recent article on toddlers falling from windows: SCREENS are just not enough! It's recommended, and I have installed, a little barricade. It even keeps my cat safe.





They come in various heights (some kids are climbers, you know!). My own has bars that can be temporarily removed if I need access.





I installed it immediately after my 2-year-old grandson almost took a header onto our concrete parking lot. I've attached a website where people can look at options. And Lowe's carries some, too.





Vicki Michels

Shoreline











