Letter to the Editor: Screens are not enough to protect children

Saturday, June 26, 2021

To the Editor:

Regarding the recent article on toddlers falling from windows: SCREENS are just not enough! It's recommended, and I have installed, a little barricade. It even keeps my cat safe. 

They come in various heights (some kids are climbers, you know!). My own has bars that can be temporarily removed if I need access. 

I installed it immediately after my 2-year-old grandson almost took a header onto our concrete parking lot. I've attached a website where people can look at options. And Lowe's carries some, too.


Vicki Michels
Shoreline



