Scene on the Sound: The Battle Point - torpedo trials craft

Photo by Jan Hansen

Wikipedia defines Torpedo trials craft as "primarily naval auxiliaries used by navies for the development of new naval torpedoes and during practice firings. These craft are designed to track and monitor the torpedo and to be able to locate and retrieve the spent torpedo for analysis, and refurbishment for reuse. Torpedo trials craft had their greatest use during the years around World War II when the torpedo was the primary anti-ship weapon of submarines, destroyers and naval aircraft."





Jan Hansen's research further found that the Battle Point is a very specialized Naval vessel, a Cape Flattery Class Torpedo Trial Craft (S-P) built by McDermott Shipyards, Amelia, LA and launched in 1989 as one of four Torpedo Trials Craft.





Placed in service as Battle Point (YTT-10), 30 November 1991, it is one of two vessels still active, based at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division at Keyport on the Kitsap Peninsula.











