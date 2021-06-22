Sherman-Williams participates in new paint recycling program
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
|Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Accepted products include latex paint, oil-based paint, stain, varnish, and more.
Paints must be tightly sealed and in their original containers.
Collected latex paint is recycled into paint and other products.
In April 2021 the PaintCare program launched across Washington state. PaintCare is a product stewardship program that provides convenient locations to recycle unwanted paint. The industry-led program reports annually to the Washington State Department of Ecology.
A small fee, called the PaintCare fee, is applied to all sales of eligible products in Washington, which funds all aspects of the program.
There is no fee to drop off paints for recycling.
Find other drop-off locations, including those that sell recycled paint, and view the list of accepted products at www.paintcare.org/WA. There are four in Lynnwood, Miller Paint at 120th and Aurora, and another Sherwin-Williams at Northgate.
In April 2021 the PaintCare program launched across Washington state. PaintCare is a product stewardship program that provides convenient locations to recycle unwanted paint. The industry-led program reports annually to the Washington State Department of Ecology.
A small fee, called the PaintCare fee, is applied to all sales of eligible products in Washington, which funds all aspects of the program.
There is no fee to drop off paints for recycling.
Find other drop-off locations, including those that sell recycled paint, and view the list of accepted products at www.paintcare.org/WA. There are four in Lynnwood, Miller Paint at 120th and Aurora, and another Sherwin-Williams at Northgate.
0 comments:
Post a Comment