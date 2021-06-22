Sherman-Williams participates in new paint recycling program

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Local residents can now recycle paint products at convenient PaintCare drop-off sites around the county, including Sherwin-Williams Paint Store at 15242 Aurora Ave N - Parkwood Plaza (Joann Fabrics, Arcane Comics etc.)

Accepted products include latex paint, oil-based paint, stain, varnish, and more. 

Paints must be tightly sealed and in their original containers. 

Collected latex paint is recycled into paint and other products.

In April 2021 the PaintCare program launched across Washington state. PaintCare is a product stewardship program that provides convenient locations to recycle unwanted paint. The industry-led program reports annually to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

A small fee, called the PaintCare fee, is applied to all sales of eligible products in Washington, which funds all aspects of the program.

There is no fee to drop off paints for recycling.

Find other drop-off locations, including those that sell recycled paint, and view the list of accepted products at www.paintcare.org/WA. There are four in Lynnwood, Miller Paint at 120th and Aurora, and another Sherwin-Williams at Northgate.


Posted by DKH at 3:12 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  