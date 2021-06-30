Flags at half-staff July 1 for Officer Alexandra Brenneman Harris

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Seattle Police Officer Alexandra Brenneman Harris, 38, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in her memory on Thursday, July 1, 2021. 

Officer Harris died in the line of duty on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will take place on July 1, 2021 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle at 1:00pm.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.



