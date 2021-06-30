Flags at half-staff July 1 for Officer Alexandra Brenneman Harris
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Officer Harris died in the line of duty on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on July 1, 2021 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle at 1:00pm.
Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
