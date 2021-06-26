Scene on the Sound: A hundred years of history just sailed by Shoreline

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Photo by Lee Wolfe

This original wooden tall ship Adventuress has quite a history. Launched in Maine in 1913, she’s been a whaler, a research vessel in the Arctic, part of the Coast Guard fleet, and eventually purchased by a man from Seattle and restored as an educational experience.

Now an icon of the Salish Sea, Adventuress remains an authentic example of living maritime history. “Youth of all ages” can climb aboard, take the helm, and sail as they did 100 years ago.

With a mission to educate, inspire, and empower an inclusive community to make a difference for the future of our marine environment, Adventuress hosts thousands each year. Under the careful stewardship of Sound Experience, she is poised to sail for generations to come.

Sound Experience

