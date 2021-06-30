Shoreline City Council places Shoreline Proposition 1 on November ballot: Bond measure to make park improvements and acquire and improve park land

Hamlin Park. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline





On June 28, 2021 the Shoreline City Council approved placing Shoreline Proposition 1 on the November 2, 2021 general election ballot. Approval of Proposition 1 will allow the City to make improvements to eight parks and acquire and improve new park land. The City would issue up to $38,500,000 in general obligation bonds to be paid back through an increase in property taxes.





This measure is identical to the measure that was on the April 27 special election ballot; however, that measure did not have enough voter participation to meet the validation requirement. Under State law, bond measures require 60% approval to pass as well as meeting all validation requirements.





For a bond measure to ‘validate,’ the total number of votes cast in the election in question must be at least 40% of the number of votes cast in the previous general election. For the April special election, the validation requirement was set in November 2020.





Seventy-two percent of Shoreline voters who voted in April approved the measure, but it was 122 votes short of meeting the 40% number of votes validation requirement.





The five parks that would receive a lot of improvements are: Brugger’s Bog, Hillwood, James Keough, Richmond Highlands, and Briarcrest Community (east Hamlin).





Park improvements would include such things as playgrounds, splash-pads, multi-sports courts, walking trails, picnic shelters, off-leash dog areas, and a fully accessible play area for people of all physical abilities.





Additional investments in park amenities include constructing a new off-leash dog area and play area at Ridgecrest Park; upgrading the off-leash dog area and converting the dirt soccer field to grass at Shoreview Park; making the education center and children’s garden accessible to people of all abilities at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden; and installing public art throughout the city.





Park land acquisitions and improvements will expand Paramount Open Space, Brugger’s Bog, and Rotary Parks, and will include additional park land acquisitions in the light rail station areas and other parts of the city.





The owner of a median valued home ($517,000 in 2020) could expect to pay approximately $112 a year, or $9 a month. It would be an increase of $36 a year, or $3 a month, over what they are currently paying with the expiring 2006 park bond.















