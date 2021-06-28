Shoreline Arts Festival finishes under the trees of Lake Forest Park

Monday, June 28, 2021


All photos by David Walton

Shade was the name of the game as both vendors, patrons and performers enjoyed the heat and the shade as temps were >100!


Our friends at Jazz Vespers had a booth, letting people know about their free, online monthly jazz concerts.


Someone found a treasure!


The street was closed next to Pfingst Animal Acres park and the food trucks had a shady spot to set up for business. Customers appreciated the location as well.


If you picked the right time of day, you could have shade and be close to the stage.


ShoreLake knows where to get the best talent!

Next year the Shoreline Arts Festival will be back at Shoreline Community College. Everyone was happy to have a good location this year, after having to cancel last year's event during the pandemic.

The Shoreline Arts Festival is a production of the ShoreLake arts council.


Posted by DKH at 4:53 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  