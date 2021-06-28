Shoreline Arts Festival finishes under the trees of Lake Forest Park





All photos by David Walton





Shade was the name of the game as both vendors, patrons and performers enjoyed the heat and the shade as temps were >100!









Our friends at Jazz Vespers had a booth, letting people know about their free, online monthly jazz concerts.





Someone found a treasure!





The street was closed next to Pfingst Animal Acres park and the food trucks had a shady spot to set up for business. Customers appreciated the location as well.





If you picked the right time of day, you could have shade and be close to the stage.

ShoreLake knows where to get the best talent!





Next year the Shoreline Arts Festival will be back at Shoreline Community College. Everyone was happy to have a good location this year, after having to cancel last year's event during the pandemic.





The Shoreline Arts Festival is a production of the ShoreLake arts council.







