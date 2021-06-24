Vintage sports car enthusiasts gathered at Town Center

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Vintage porsche owners hold regular gatherings

Story and photos by Cynthia Sheridan

Vintage automobile owners gathered at the Lake Forest Park upper parking lot recently to share their enthusiasm for sports cars of the 80’s. 

Young owners show off their cars

This group connects on social media under the title of Guards Rad Garage, organized by Porsche owner and enthusiast Roy Johnson. 

The cars parked in the long row. Owners checked out the cars and talked shop.

After sharing stories and showing off their vehicles, the group settled in for more conversation at the newly opened Vulpine Taproom (see previous article).



