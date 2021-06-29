Third Place Commons Benefit Night at the Lake Forest Bar and Grill on July 7th
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
The Lake Forest Bar and Grill will host a benefit night for Third Place Commons on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 5-9pm.
When you dine and drink from 5-9pm, 20% of proceeds will be donated to Third Place Commons and two of its key programs, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and the Market Bucks food assistance program.
Third Place Commons has been actively serving the community with a wide variety of virtual events over the past year – from weekly meet-ups for foreign language conversation to monthly computer Q/As and book and movie clubs, to a whole host of stand-alone lectures, community conversations, and programming just for fun.
And the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, the Commons’ flagship program, has carried on through all the challenges of the past year to provide a safe, fresh, and fabulous place for you to shop for the best locally grown and made food.
Third Place Commons also serves the community through the Market Bucks food assistance program, funded by local donors just like you. Working with local partners like Ballinger Homes, Hopelink, the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center, and local schools, Third Place Commons distributes vouchers to families and seniors facing food insecurity that allow folks to access free food at the farmers market.
Now, as the world reopens, Third Place Commons is excitedly planning to relaunch in-person programming inside the Commons so our community can connect face to face once again! (Spread the word, the Commons is now looking for a part-time Music and Events Coordinator to help make it happen.)
So spread the word and gather your friends and family for a tasty night out for a good cause! Join your Commons Community for a delicious dinner that will provide critical support to all these vital community programs on Wednesday, July 7th.
The Lake Forest Bar and Grill is located at 17535 Ballinger Way NE, on the upper level of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park.
Can’t make it to dinner? You can always make a donation online here.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment