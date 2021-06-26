Early starts and early closing to beat the heat

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Sound Transit has sent out a warning that their construction crews along I-5 in Shoreline will be starting early on Monday to avoid the worst of the heat.

Crews from NE 145th to NE 200th will start at 5am and finish at 1pm next week from Monday June 28, 2021 to Friday July 2, 2021.

Other places are warning they will close early on Monday, at least. If you have places to go, go early or check to see if they are closing early.

Republic Services in Lake Forest Park will start their Monday pick-up an hour early - 6am instead of 7am. Monday customers will receive robocalls to notify them.



