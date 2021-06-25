Shoreline Police: Prime Day is a prime time for porch thieves

Friday, June 25, 2021


With more of our shopping moving on-line, retailers are increasingly hosting mid-year sales landing more packages on our porches.

Around 4:00pm on Monday afternoon, June 21, 2021 King County deputies in Shoreline responded to the 14500 blk of 31st Ave NE after a homeowner learned that this man stole two Amazon packages from her porch just two minutes after they were delivered.


She captured these images of the unidentified suspect using her home security cameras. She found the discarded packaging nearby and learned her neighbor's porch was also pilfered. 

Gone were $83 in moving supplies. This is likely a disappointment for our thief but an expensive hassle for our caller.


Recognize this man? Please call the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number (206-296-3311) and reference case C21019265, so your tip may be shared with Shoreline detectives.



