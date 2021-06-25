25th annual Edmonds in Bloom garden tour July 18
Monday, June 28, 2021
EDMONDS IN BLOOM GARDEN TOUR
Sunday, July 18, 2021 11am to 4pm
Tickets and Information: Edmondsinbloom.com
Edmonds in Bloom welcomes visitors to the 25th Anniversary Garden Tour, Sunday, July 18, 11am - 4pm.
Tickets are available online at edmondsinbloom.com and at Sky Nursery in Shoreline, 18528 Aurora Ave N, plus Bountiful Home, FIELD and Garden Gear and Gallery in downtown Edmonds. Early-bird tickets $15; Day of Tour tickets $20.
This year’s collection of six gardens features an array of artistry, ambiance and whimsy. Visitors will enjoy young gardens and mature landscapes, new cultivars and traditional favorites, novel approaches for planting challenging spaces plus creative ways to incorporate edibles and imaginative options for charming outdoor gathering spaces.
Gardens showcase styles inspired by the homeowners and are united by themes of beauty, bounty, renewal and sustenance. The Tour gardens are bursting with blossoms, colors and creativity. Enjoy Edmonds in Bloom!
Edmonds in Bloom is an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the floral beautification of the community by uniting the residents, organizations and businesses of Edmonds, supporting horticultural education and creating a colorful and vibrant place to live, work and visit.
Proceeds from the Garden Tour support a variety of projects and activities in the community. Visit edmondsinbloom.com for more information.
For more information: Jeanne Thorsen, Garden Tour Chair
