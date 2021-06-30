Wildfires and heat - Shoreline Fire provides support to Cedar Hills fire

Shoreline Fire on scene to provide support to Eastside Fire at the Cedar Hill Fire

Fire crews have been battling a 30-acre brush fire near Cedar Hills and Maple Hills in a wooded, unincorporated area south of Issaquah. As of yesterday morning, the fire was contained and there were no longer open flames.





Shoreline Fire was on scene, providing support services to Eastside Fire and Rescue. Our Rehab vehicle is used when an incident is going to be a long one. This crew and vehicle provide snacks, fluids for hydration, chairs to sit in the shade for recovery and… a bathroom!





Methane stack at the Cedar Hill landfill

That fire stack has been constantly burning off methane from the landfill.





Across the border, Canada is battling a huge wildfire north of Walhachin, BC, Canada, about 250 miles north of Seattle. Smoke is expected to move into central and eastern Washington.





While the marine air is cooling blistering Puget Sound, Lytton, a village in the Fraser Canyon located about 260 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia, has broken the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada for a third straight day, a blistering 49.6 C on Tuesday.





Before this week, the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada was 45 C in Saskatchewan in 1937 .







