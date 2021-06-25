Case updates June 23, 2021

Friday, June 25, 2021

ICHS vaccination event at Shoreline Arts
Festival this weekend
ICHS will hold a vaccine event during the Shoreline Arts Festival this weekend at Pfingst Animal Acres park in Lake Forest Park. Info about the festival here and about the ICHS vaccine event here.

Case updates June 23, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 33,409,895 - 13,376 in one day
  • Total deaths 600,442 - 354 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 413,046- 465 new since yesterday
  • Probable (additional) cases 36,445 - 81 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 25,324 - 37 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 5,898 - 9 new since yesterday.  

King county  On 6/23/21 the DOH added a large backlog of 156 hospitalizations and 29 deaths. Excluding this there were 8 new hospitalizations and 1 death since yesterday.
  • Total confirmed cases 107,467 - 74 new since yesterday   
  • Total hospitalizations 6,483 - 164 new since yesterday  
  • Total deaths 1,648 - 30 new since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 25,420 -  14 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,439 -  13 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 421 -  3 new since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,473 -  -1 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 206 -  0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 326 -   0 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday


