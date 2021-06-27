Many tickets remain for Sunday's Arts Festival under the trees of Pfingst Animal Acres Park





Musicians played on the Arts Council's portable sound stage. The audience was a little farther away then usual, taking advantage of the trees for shade.





The vendors, under the white canopies, were in partial shade and partial sun. Next year the Shoreline Arts Festival will return to Shoreline Community College. But this year it worked out very well to hold the event in leafy, green Pfingst Animal Acres park.





More information about the Arts Festival here















