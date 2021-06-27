Many tickets remain for Sunday's Arts Festival under the trees of Pfingst Animal Acres Park
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Almost everyone was able to find some shade under the trees at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park for the 2021 Shoreline Arts Festival Saturday, June 26, 2021.
It continues Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 10am to 5pm. Because of COVID-19 restrictions tickets are required. They are free and time limited to control the number of people in the park at any one time.
|The new picnic shelter made a perfect check in location
It was smaller than usual because of the venue. The art shows were held virtually. There was still a nice selection of vendor booths with hand crafted goods. The Irons Brothers construction company was back helping children make bird houses.
|Musicians played on the sound stage while the audience sat in the shade.
Musicians played on the Arts Council's portable sound stage. The audience was a little farther away then usual, taking advantage of the trees for shade.
The vendors, under the white canopies, were in partial shade and partial sun. Next year the Shoreline Arts Festival will return to Shoreline Community College. But this year it worked out very well to hold the event in leafy, green Pfingst Animal Acres park.
