ShoreLake Arts Gallery: Elsa Bouman and Wolff Bowden

Elsa Bouman and Wolff Bowden

June 30 - August 14, 2021

Special Event! Meet the Artist: Elsa Bouman

Elsa Bouman is an artist living and teaching in the Seattle area. She has degrees in fine and graphic art and worked as a graphic designer in the music industry in San Francisco for many years. Her roots are in Holland Michigan, but since 2007, Lake Forest Park is her home.Whether creating or teaching, my art is spiritual testimony and where I find my truest self.Ever since I was a child I have been experimenting with art and nature. From mud pies and making stew out of beach debris to rewriting recipes and mixing paint out of berries and spices. Now, as an adult, I follow alternative paths in my art and find much joy in the creation of the unique. What starts out as a vision becomes a puzzle and the puzzle is the exciting challenge.During the pandemic my sister sent me a jigsaw puzzle. The works I created from the pieces have allowed me to solve the puzzle in new ways, undo the pattern and invent a new end product. This undoing of the expected finish has also helped me find my way through a year of isolation when the outcome was also unclear.- Elsa Bouman, 2020 / 2021