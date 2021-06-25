Adventures of an icebreaker - USCGC Healy has its own fire department

Aft working deck









The photo is a look at the USCGC Healy aft working deck (A-frame and starboard crane) with the homeport City of Seattle skyline in the background. The aft deck provides space and specialized equipment to conduct science operations and other onboard activity.





Fire fighting drill onboard



Conducting drills helps the crew get acquainted with various damage control procedures during emergency situations. Fire drills are imperative to the safety of the ship. Crew members train for prevention, detection, attacking the fire, communications and overhaul.











Rear Adm. Peter W. Gautier, acting commander, Rear Adm. Peter W. Gautier, acting commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Forces West, is scheduled to preside over the ceremony where Capt. Kenneth J. Boda will relieve Capt. Mary Ellen J. Durley as Healy’s commanding officer.



The ceremony will be livestreamed starting around 10am



Under Durley’s command, Healy exercised the nation’s Arctic icebreaking capability, projected American sovereignty along the maritime boundary line with Russia, completed more than one thousand unique science evolutions supporting national-level research, and commissioned a new main propulsion motor following an electrical fire in 2020.

Boda reports to Healy from the director of Interagency Coordination at North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command.



--U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary photos by Deborah Heldt Cordone, AUXPA1.













