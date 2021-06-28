Residence fire in Kenmore Monday
|Photo courtesy Northshore Fire
This afternoon, Monday June 28, 2021 at approximately 11:30am, the Northshore Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 18700 Block of 68th Ave NE.
Two adults and two cats were able to safely self-evacuate their residence without injury. The fire was contained to a single unit and is currently under investigation.
Thank you to the following departments for your support on this fire: Shoreline, Bothell, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Seattle, Bellevue and South County Fire.
