Residence fire in Kenmore Monday

Photo courtesy Northshore Fire

This afternoon, Monday June 28, 2021 at approximately 11:30am, the Northshore Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 18700 Block of 68th Ave NE.





Two adults and two cats were able to safely self-evacuate their residence without injury. The fire was contained to a single unit and is currently under investigation.





Thank you to the following departments for your support on this fire: Shoreline, Bothell, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Seattle, Bellevue and South County Fire.







