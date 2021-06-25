How to identify and avoid heat stroke

Friday, June 25, 2021


Hopefully no one will get to this point, but it's helpful to know the symptoms.

There are some local places you can go to cool off during the heat (Cooling Centers):
  • Lake Forest Park Library in Town Center at Bothell and Ballinger Way will be open on Friday and Saturday. 
  • Northgate Station - the remaining businesses from Northgate Mall are open and air conditioned.
  • Movie theaters - I believe the Crest at 5th and 165th is air conditioned (let me know if this is wrong) 



Otherwise, stay home and drink lots of water. Water is going to be your friend this weekend. Stay hydrated and know the symptoms of dehydration. Find more tips at https://www.ready.gov/heat

And remember that it will never be as hot here as at Sea Tac airport with three runways of tarmac to retain and reflect heat.

--Diane Hettrick



