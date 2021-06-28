I-5 southbound lanes in Shoreline closed three hours for pavement repair

Pavement repair on I-5



WSDOT's Incident Response Team closed all but one lane of southbound I-5 just north of 145th in Shoreline around 6:30pm on Sunday, June 27, 2021 to repair the pavement.





The job took around around three hours and the lanes were reopened by 9pm.





WSDOT did not provide details, but heat makes pavement expand and the truck is parked by what looks like a pavement join / expansion joints.





--Diane Hettrick












