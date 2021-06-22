Reminder: Good Morning Shoreline! features Terri Price with ShoreLake Arts - 7:30am today
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Tuesday, June 22, 2021: Good Morning Shoreline: Featuring Terri Price with Shorelake Arts
More about our Event:
|Terri Price
ShoreLake Arts
Terri Price, Program Manager at ShoreLake Arts will present the summer programming and general updates on the organization.
Agenda:
- 7:30-8:10am Announcements and Networking, be prepared to speak on your business and how we can help for about a minute.
- 8:10-8:30am Featured Member Presentation (highlighting a member for an expanded time)
https://zoom.us/j/94528146711?pwd=ZjU3K1NVOU5SR2NLVEFLUGdlSWVDZz09
Meeting ID: 945 2814 6711
Passcode: 784726
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,94528146711#,,,,*784726# US (Tacoma)
