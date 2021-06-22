Reminder: Good Morning Shoreline! features Terri Price with ShoreLake Arts - 7:30am today

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Shoreline Chamber of Commerce - June Good Morning Shoreline! Featuring Terri Price with the ShoreLake Arts (wildapricot.org)

Tuesday, June 22, 2021: Good Morning Shoreline: Featuring Terri Price with Shorelake Arts

Terri Price
ShoreLake Arts

More about our Event:

Terri Price, Program Manager at ShoreLake Arts will present the summer programming and general updates on the organization.

Agenda:
  • 7:30-8:10am Announcements and Networking, be prepared to speak on your business and how we can help for about a minute.
  • 8:10-8:30am Featured Member Presentation (highlighting a member for an expanded time)
Join Zoom Meeting link:
https://zoom.us/j/94528146711?pwd=ZjU3K1NVOU5SR2NLVEFLUGdlSWVDZz09

Meeting ID: 945 2814 6711
Passcode: 784726

One tap mobile
+12532158782,,94528146711#,,,,*784726# US (Tacoma)



Posted by DKH at 5:02 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  