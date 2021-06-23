Spartan Recreation Center hiring instructors and staff for fall
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|Everyone's favorite photo from the Spartan Rec Center
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
In addition to these categories and as part of the City of Shoreline's Strategic Action Initiative we are looking for programing that is Nature Based, geared towards Active Older Adults and Cultural Based.
The Spartan Recreation Center is located at 202 NE 185th St. Shoreline and features two large classrooms, a large dance room, additional medium sized fitness room, double gymnasium and weight room.
Fill out the survey and we’ll have a Recreation Programmer reach out to you.”
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/workforCityofShorelineRecreation
