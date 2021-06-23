Spartan Recreation Center hiring instructors and staff for fall

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Everyone's favorite photo from the Spartan Rec Center
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Now Hiring! We’ll be re-opening the Spartan Recreation Center in the Fall of 2021 and are looking for contracted instructors and part-time staff to teach recreation classes and offer programming in all areas (adult/youth/senior: dance, wellness, fitness, fine art, music, enrichment).

In addition to these categories and as part of the City of Shoreline's Strategic Action Initiative we are looking for programing that is Nature Based, geared towards Active Older Adults and Cultural Based.

The Spartan Recreation Center is located at 202 NE 185th St. Shoreline and features two large classrooms, a large dance room, additional medium sized fitness room, double gymnasium and weight room. 

Fill out the survey and we’ll have a Recreation Programmer reach out to you.”

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/workforCityofShorelineRecreation



