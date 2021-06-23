Agenda for Shoreline council meeting June 28, 2021
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|2021 Shoreline City Council
The agenda for the Shoreline City Council June 28, 2021 meeting includes two Action Items:
8(a) Action on Ordinance No. 932 - Authorizing the Placement of a Ballot Measure on the 2021 November General Election Ballot to Authorize a Property Tax Bond Measure for Park Improvements and Park Land Acquisition
On June 14, 2021, the Council discussed proposed Ordinance No. 932 which would authorize the placement of this ballot measure on the 2021 November General Election Ballot.
The Ordinance provides that Senior Citizens, Disabled Persons, and Disabled Veterans meeting age, income, and/or disability requirements identified in RCW 84.36.381 would be eligible, and can apply with King County, for an exemption or deferral from this tax.
8(b) Action on Ordinance No. 933 - Authorizing the Use of Eminent Domain for Acquisition of Certain Real Properties to Construct the NW Innis Arden Way Culvert Replacement Project
The City Council discussed proposed Ordinance No. 933 on June 14, 2021 and directed staff to return with this proposed ordinance for potential action at tonight’s Council meeting.
