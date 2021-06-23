Shoreline Arts Festival - This Weekend!
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27, 10am-5pm
Are you ready for a beautiful weekend of celebrating the arts in person again? We hope you'll join the community for a fun and safe Shoreline Arts Festival at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park on June 26-27. We are requiring that guests reserve their free tickets in advance to help manage the flow of foot traffic and keep everyone safe.
Hopefully everything you need to know about the event is on our website. But if you have questions, feel free to email us at info@shorelakearts.org or call our office at 206-417-4645.
Interested in volunteering? We still have a handful of shifts available. Find out more info here! Thanks!
This year is going to look a little different, but our number one priority is continuing to keep our community safe. We have implemented strict health and safety guidelines.
Key changes: reserve a free ticket online for timed entry, sanitation stations throughout, social distancing, and our artist booth holders upholding the highest cleaning standards. Visit our COVID-19 page for more info.
Event Highlights:
- Artist Marketplace - Meet local artists and shop for incredible handmade artworks.
- Live Performances - Enjoy a lineup of local solo musicians and cultural groups.
- Hands-On Art - Take home kits that include three spectacular projects for a range of ages.
- Food Trucks - Have a bite to eat and enjoy sweet and savory options.
- Cultural Groups - Explore cultural groups from our diverse community.
- Virtual Juried Art Show - View 2D, 3D, and Photography artworks online. People's Choice voting will be on Festival weekend June 26th: 10am - June 27th: 4pm.
- Virtual Youth Art Show - Pre-K through 12th-grade students have created these 2D and 3D works of art. Vote for the People’s Choice Award starting at 10am on Saturday, June 26 and closing at 5pm on Sunday, June 27.
Still need your vaccine? Visit the Pop-Up ICHS Vaccine Clinic at the Festival. 10am - 2:30pm, Saturday and Sunday.
Our 2021 home will be at the beautifully secluded Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park. Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Shoreline! Plenty of shade as well.
This fenced-in park allows us to implement COVID safety controls this year. We'll be back at Shoreline Community College in 2022.
Get to know the lay of the land by reviewing our festival map and parking locations before heading over.
Parking will be located at Brookside Elementary and LFP Presbyterian Church. Church parking will be closed for service from 10am-11am on Sunday.
The Shoreline Arts Festival is a program of ShoreLake Arts with support from, Shoreline Community College, Jack Malek of Windermere, City of Lake Forest Park, City of Shoreline Parks and Rec, Irons Brothers Construction, International Community Health Services (ICHS), National Endowment for the Arts, Shoreline Music School, American Dance Institute, Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA), 4Culture, Recology, Central Market Shoreline, Smith Brothers Farms, and Jazz Vespers Lake Forest Park!
Thank you to our donors and members!
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
