Shoreline Arts Festival - This Weekend!





Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27, 10am-5pm





Artist Marketplace - Meet local artists and shop for incredible handmade artworks.

Live Performances - Enjoy a lineup of local solo musicians and cultural groups.

Hands-On Art - Take home kits that include three spectacular projects for a range of ages.

Food Trucks - Have a bite to eat and enjoy sweet and savory options.

Cultural Groups - Explore cultural groups from our diverse community.

Virtual Juried Art Show - View 2D, 3D, and Photography artworks online. People's Choice voting will be on Festival weekend June 26th: 10am - June 27th: 4pm.

Virtual Youth Art Show - Pre-K through 12th-grade students have created these 2D and 3D works of art. Vote for the People’s Choice Award starting at 10am on Saturday, June 26 and closing at 5pm on Sunday, June 27.





Are you ready for a beautiful weekend of celebrating the arts in person again? We hope you'll join the community for a fun and safe Shoreline Arts Festival at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park on June 26-27. We are requiring that guests reserve their free tickets in advance to help manage the flow of foot traffic and keep everyone safe.Hopefully everything you need to know about the event is on our website . But if you have questions, feel free to email us at info@shorelakearts.org or call our office at 206-417-4645.We still have a handful of shifts available. Find out more info here! Thanks!This year is going to look a little different, but our number one priority is continuing to keep our community safe. We have implemented strict health and safety guidelines.reserve a free ticket online for timed entry, sanitation stations throughout, social distancing, and our artist booth holders upholding the highest cleaning standards. Visit our COVID-19 page for more info. Visit the Pop-Up ICHS Vaccine Clinic at the Festival. 10am - 2:30pm, Saturday and Sunday.