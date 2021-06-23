Book review by Aarene Storms: All Systems Red
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
On a remote planet, a team of scientists are conducting routine tests when something goes terribly wrong. At the last moment, the team is saved by their security robot. All normal so far, right? Except that this security android has hacked its own governor module and doesn't have to answer to the corporate overlords anymore.
So, why is it still saving humans from their own bad choices?
That's a question that the Murderbot never really answers -- it would rather be watching interstellar soap operas and complaining about stupid humans -- while it continues to keep people safe (mostly).
The adventures of a cynical, grouchy, socially-awkward security droid with a serious addiction to bad television are perfect escape stories for summer afternoons at the beach or a stuck-in-traffic-again audiobook. The books are quick and funny and I'm just as addicted to them as the Murderbot is addicted to "Sanctuary Moon."
Cussing, violence, blood, no sex (security droids don't have gender or sex), plus action, adventure and sarcasm. Recommended for teen and adult readers.
Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages. She can be reached at aarenex@haikufarm.net
