Today's Tele Café - Stonewall at 50 documentary shows today online

Wednesday, June 23, 2021


In recognition of Gay Pride month join us in the Tele Café this Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2pm to view Stonewall at 50. Learn more about the original event and what has happened since then in the Gay Pride Movement.

“In the early hours of June 28, 1969, only blocks from NYU’s Washington Square campus, the Stonewall riots began, proving to be a turning point in the modern LGBTQ+ movement over the ensuing five decades. 

"NYU faculty, students, administrators, and alumni have engaged with this movement, contributing to groundbreaking change, but at times experiencing heartbreaking loss. Watch them tell their stories as they reflect on the remarkable social, political, cultural, medical, and legal transformations that followed Stonewall and continue to shape our community and our University.”

The documentary features people from the NYU Community who have contributed to the Gay Rights Movement including Karla Jay, Tom Kirdahy and Ted Allen.

