Today's Tele Café - Stonewall at 50 documentary shows today online













The documentary features people from the NYU Community who have contributed to the Gay Rights Movement including Karla Jay, Tom Kirdahy and Ted Allen.



Attend our FREE Tele café Zoom event



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85984848513?pwd=QlJjOWhWZVFJSFJCcDZPdDR3NzVPZz09



Or sign onto Zoom with these codes



Zoom ID: 859 8484 8513 Password: senior2021







In recognition of Gay Pride month join us in the Tele Café this Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2pm to view. Learn more about the original event and what has happened since then in the Gay Pride Movement.“In the early hours of June 28, 1969, only blocks from NYU’s Washington Square campus, the Stonewall riots began, proving to be a turning point in the modern LGBTQ+ movement over the ensuing five decades.