I-5 pavement repair at four locations in Shoreline blocks lanes north and southbound during evening commute

WSDOT crews on I-5 at NE 130th just south of Shoreline

Photo courtesy WSDOT

WSDOT had their hands full with two different pavement failures on southbound I-5 in and near Shoreline Monday.

1. Southbound I-5 @ NE 130th St. 2. Southbound I-5 @ NE 145th St. 3. Northbound I-5 @ NE 175th St. 4. Northbound I-5 @ NE 195th St.





The freeway was blocked between 130th and 145th southbound while crews repaired two panels where patches of the concrete crumbled. One section was just north of 145th and the other was at 130th





Three lanes were blocked and traffic was diverted into the HOV lane. Crews were out in 107 degree heat, swinging sledge hammers to break up concrete.





They were finished in about three hours and around 6:30pm that section of the freeway was reopened to traffic.







Northbound, work to repair the pavement buckle at NE 195th St blocked the two center lanes. The HOV lane was opened to all traffic in this area. , work to repair the pavement buckle atblocked the two center lanes. The HOV lane was opened to all traffic in this area.





NE 175th is on the list but I have not found information about it.





--Diane Hettrick











