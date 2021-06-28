Department of Ecology responds: No problems at RB Saltwater Park

Monday, June 28, 2021

Photo by Lee Lageschulte



In response to my query, spokespeople from the state Department of Ecology reported that Richmond Beach Saltwater Park was listed as closed in error.

The beach was never closed or posted by Public Health -- there was no risk to public health and the water remains safe.

Good thing, because even with the low tide, the water was full of people today!


--Diane Hettrick




Posted by DKH at 5:09 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  