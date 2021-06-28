Department of Ecology responds: No problems at RB Saltwater Park
Monday, June 28, 2021
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
In response to my query, spokespeople from the state Department of Ecology reported that Richmond Beach Saltwater Park was listed as closed in error.
The beach was never closed or posted by Public Health -- there was no risk to public health and the water remains safe.
Good thing, because even with the low tide, the water was full of people today!
--Diane Hettrick
