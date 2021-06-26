Dr. Devin Byrd appointed sixth president of Bastyr University

Devin A. Byrd, Ph.D.

President of Bastyr University KENMORE, WA/SAN DIEGO, CA June 22, 2021 – Bastyr University, a private, natural health and science university, has named Devin A. Byrd, Ph.D. as its new president. KENMORE, WA/SAN DIEGO, CA June 22, 2021 – Bastyr University, a private, natural health and science university, has named Devin A. Byrd, Ph.D. as its new president.





Dr. Byrd will assume the post of president on July 26, 2021 succeeding Harlan Patterson, who has been president since 2017.









“It is a privilege and an honor to have been selected to lead an institution that is an innovator in the field of natural health,” said Dr. Byrd. “Having an opportunity to become part of a rich and science-based environment at such a pivotal time in academia is very exciting. Initially, I plan to focus on learning more about our university while understanding how I can effectively engage and support the members of our community. "My commitment to fulfilling the university’s mission is rooted in addressing the challenges and opportunities within the natural health landscape.”

Over several months, the Bastyr Board of Trustees completed a nationwide executive search and interviewed an extensive list of candidates. The goal was to find a candidate with strong experience in strategy, academia and diversity.

“We are confident that Dr. Byrd will propel our organization forward in new ways as we continue to excel and grow in our near post-pandemic world,” said Carol Taylor, the Chair of Bastyr University Board of Trustees.

In his new role, Dr. Byrd will work with internal and external partners to support a strong, integrated approach to education. This will include upgrading research and clinical services to serve not only the Seattle and San Diego communities but regional and national ones as well.



“Dr. Byrd’s extensive experience in developing and overseeing in-person, online and hybrid educational program offerings puts him in an excellent position to help Bastyr University to improve and evolve program offerings and to grow student enrollment,” added Gary Quarfoth, Chair of the President Search Committee. “The range of health-related programs that he has worked with is impressive and gives him a broad perspective on how to best meet the needs of students interested in receiving training in various health professions.” Bastyr University is a nonprofit, private university offering doctoral, graduate and undergraduate degrees, with a multidisciplinary curriculum in science-based natural medicine. Recognized globally for its rigorous curriculum and strong research, Bastyr University has campuses in Kenmore, Washington, and San Diego, California. Bastyr’s international faculty educate future leaders in the natural health arts and sciences, with an emphasis on integrating mind, body, spirit and nature.





In his new role, Dr. Byrd will work with internal and external partners to support a strong, integrated approach to education. This will include upgrading research and clinical services to serve not only the Seattle and San Diego communities but regional and national ones as well. He holds a Ph.D. and a Master of Science in Psychology from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Most recently, he served as the Vice President for Academic Affairs at Saybrook University in Pasadena, CA.Over several months, the Bastyr Board of Trustees completed a nationwide executive search and interviewed an extensive list of candidates. The goal was to find a candidate with strong experience in strategy, academia and diversity.

As Bastyr’s first African American president in its 43 year history, Dr. Byrd brings two decades of leadership experience in higher education.