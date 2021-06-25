WeatherWatcher: Excessive heat warning issued, historic heatwave on the way

Sunny Weather in Shoreline.

Photo by Carl Dinse.





The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued an excessive heat warning for the greater Seattle area including the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.





From the National Weather Service:

Dangerously hot conditions with highs warming to the 90's and peaking near or above 100°F Sunday and Monday

In effect from 2pm Friday until 9pm Monday

Impacts: Unusual warmth and record high temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illness, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities and for the elderly and those without air conditioning

Nighttime relief from the heat will be reduced in urban areas which will remain warmer later into the night. Low temperatures will be in the 60's to mid 70's High resolution models are out now and the latest forecasts from these indicate some relief for Shoreline, but Lake Forest Park may suffer more. Friday is expected to have highs in the low to mid 80's. Saturday is the transition day, with high temperatures reaching into the 90's.





Sunday and Monday is when the heat turns on in full force. There will be a 3-7°F temperature gradient between the Puget Sound coastline and Lake Washington/Kenmore. I-5 will roughly be the point from east to west where the transition of slightly cooler temperatures is expected to exist.





Sunday: East of I-5 will see temperatures peak out in the high 90's to near 102°F. West of I-5 high temperatures will be closer to the mid 90's.





Monday: East of I-5 high temperatures could reach to 95-105°F, west of I-5 near 92-100°F.





Our low temperatures are not looking great either, with a Saturday night low near 70°F, and Sunday night lows in the mid 70's. Monday night low temperatures should make it into the 60's as marine air starts to make its way inland again.





If you're looking for cooler air without driving to the ocean, areas along the Puget Sound in Shoreline and up through Edmonds and Mukilteo will be the cooler spots during this heat wave. The high resolution models only show highs into the low 90's along that edge for all three days.





The east side (Bellevue, Kirkland, Bothell, north through Monroe and Lake Stevens) will be brutal, with highs there are expected to reach between 108°F and 112°F, especially on Monday.





Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week are expected to be cooler, but still pretty warm for this time of year, with highs in the mid 80's to near 90 through the week.





June heat waves are very rare, but we have had them before. Seattle recorded one other June day at 100°F on June 9, 1955. Stay safe out there, and know that next weekend should a bit nicer. Longer range models indicate highs just barely breaking 80°F July 1st through 4th.





For current weather conditions visit http://www.shorelineweather.com











