Shoreline Fire Division Chief retires after 25 year career
Thursday, June 24, 2021
|Division Chief Kathy Pompeo
retires from Shoreline Fire
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Kathy was hired as a firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department in 1996. Three years later, Kathy attended the University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program and graduated in July 2000 from Paramedic Class #26.
In November 2005, Kathy was promoted to Lieutenant-MSO and successfully served as a Medical Services Officer for Shoreline Medic One for 14 years.
During her time as MSO, Kathy played a critical role in the medic program serving as our EMS educator, Quality Assurance Officer, and Administrative MSO.
In addition, Kathy has been integral in many regional programs improving EMS delivery in Shoreline and North King County. This has included implementing new rapid stroke protocols, EMS performance and quality assurance measures, and training new dispatchers.
In October 2019, Kathy was promoted to Division Chief of EMS, where her focus quickly turned to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kathy has served as our Health Officer and COVID subject matter expert during these challenging times.
As a result of Kathy’s leadership, Shoreline established a first responder COVID testing site in coordination with King County. When vaccinations became available, she implemented a Mobile Vaccination Team to help protect our most vulnerable population.
Over the last several months, Kathy has spent countless hours planning and implementing a COVID vaccination site to serve the people of North King County. As a result of Kathy’s hard work and dedication, thousands of people in our area received vaccinations.
In addition, Kathy successfully made vaccinations available to all middle and high school students in the Shoreline and Northshore School Districts before they headed off for summer break.
Shoreline Fire is lucky to have Kathy as part of our team. She has always performed professionally and passionately and has been a recognized EMS leader throughout the County. We will miss Kathy’s leadership and guidance.
Congratulations on a well-deserved retirement and best of luck, Division Chief Pompeo!!
