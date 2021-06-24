Shoreline Fire Division Chief retires after 25 year career

Division Chief Kathy Pompeo

retires from Shoreline Fire

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

On June 22, 2021, Division Chief Kathy Pompeo will work her last shift of over a 25-year career.





Kathy was hired as a firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department in 1996. Three years later, Kathy attended the University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program and graduated in July 2000 from Paramedic Class #26.





In November 2005, Kathy was promoted to Lieutenant-MSO and successfully served as a Medical Services Officer for Shoreline Medic One for 14 years.





During her time as MSO, Kathy played a critical role in the medic program serving as our EMS educator, Quality Assurance Officer, and Administrative MSO.





In addition, Kathy has been integral in many regional programs improving EMS delivery in Shoreline and North King County. This has included implementing new rapid stroke protocols, EMS performance and quality assurance measures, and training new dispatchers.



In October 2019, Kathy was promoted to Division Chief of EMS, where her focus quickly turned to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Kathy has served as our Health Officer and COVID subject matter expert during these challenging times.





As a result of Kathy’s leadership, Shoreline established a first responder COVID testing site in coordination with King County. When vaccinations became available, she implemented a Mobile Vaccination Team to help protect our most vulnerable population.





Over the last several months, Kathy has spent countless hours planning and implementing a COVID vaccination site to serve the people of North King County. As a result of Kathy’s hard work and dedication, thousands of people in our area received vaccinations.



