Gallery North artists' cooperative celebrates 60 years





Gallery North’s membership takes great pride in continuing to offer artwork in a variety of mediums to our loyal community and visitors to downtown Edmonds.





Cove II by Silena Wei Chen

Gallery North’s 60th anniversary celebration will last throughout the month of July with many events planned to thank our customers for their support. Gallery North’s 60th anniversary celebration will last throughout the month of July with many events planned to thank our customers for their support.





Visitors to the gallery will be given tickets to enter for drawings for artwork each Saturday beginning July 10, 2021. No purchase is necessary to be entered and one need not be present to win. Member artists are donating the art to be awarded.





The Art Stable



In front of Gallery North, “Walkable Edmonds” is creating the open plaza concept on Main Street, so each Saturday and Sunday during July, gallery members will be displaying special sale tables of their artwork or demonstrating various styles and types of work from traditional watercolor and acrylic painting to jewelry design and silk dyeing.





Cathedral Lake, Pasayten Wilderness by Ben Groff



Gallery North’s tradition of frequently changing exhibits continues and in July members of the gallery are offering a special “1961” sale. All of the art in our Featured Art area will have 1961 in the pricing, for example, a small painting may be $19.61 or a large one could be $219.61.



The original price of the art will also be displayed so purchasers will know they are getting a bargain to help celebrate.



Because of Covid restrictions, there will be no specific opening reception for “Gallery North’s 60th Anniversary Celebration", however the show will be available for viewing at Gallery North from July 1st through July 31st from 11am to 5pm.





Regatta Study 2 750x596





The gallery will be open until 8pm for the July ArtWalk on the 15th. Please stop by for a visit to see this special show and help us celebrate.



About Gallery North: In continuous operation for 60 years, Gallery North is one of the longest running artists’ cooperative galleries in the nation. It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds.

















From its inception in 1961 in a red pony stable in Bothell to its current business on Main Street in Edmonds, Gallery North has maintained a collection of quality art by emerging and professional local artists.