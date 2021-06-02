2nd Annual Myles Gaskin Football Camp in Shoreline

Saturday, June 26, 2021


Husky great and current Miami Dolphin Myles Gaskin returns to Shoreline for the 2nd year

Passionate about teaching youth football, Myles Gaskin has teamed up with Richmond Jr. Football and league President Clyde Travis to present the 2nd Annual Myles Gaskin Football Camp.
 
 
Having missed hosting the camp in 2020 due to Covid, Myles and Richmond Jr. Football are excited to once again spend an afternoon teaching our kids the fundamentals and safe practices of football.  
 
Sponsored by Tom Lusich State Farm and Jersey’s Sports Bar, the camp is open to boys and girls K – 8, but limited space is available so register today at www.richmondjrfootball.com
 
On Saturday the 26th from 11pm – 2pm, Myles will be hosting a meet-n-greet and silent auction at the new Jersey’s Great Food and Spirits location at 1125 N 152nd St. Shoreline, WA 98133.
 


