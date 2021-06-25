Northshore Fire mourns the loss of Fire Commissioner Rick Verlinda

Friday, June 25, 2021

Rick Verlinda
It is with great sadness that Northshore Fire Department announces the loss of Fire Commissioner, Rick Verlinda. 

Commissioner Verlinda’s unexpected death is felt by many and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

A Kenmore resident for over 20 years, Rick was known for his “Halloween House” in Northshore Summit and spent most of the year creating exciting and scary props for the holiday. 

In 2017, Commissioner Verlinda was elected to the Board of Commissioners for Northshore Fire. 

He brought with him an extensive career with the Seattle Fire Department, where he worked for over 30 years serving in many positions, including Battalion Chief.

Rick was dedicated to improving public service, spending years working on national committees for the NFPA, in Union leadership, and consulting for multiple fire agencies. He was devoted to the men and women of the fire service and improving service to the communities they serve.



