Scene on the Sound: ship horns on the Sound
Monday, June 28, 2021
|Tugboat goes through the middle of the fishing boats
Story and photos by Jan Hansen
There were lots of ship horns on the Sound this morning. I couldn’t hear voices responding, but there were probably heated vocalizations without the energy of the sun.
|Tugboat was towing a barge
I watched the fishing boats react to the freight traffic. The northbound lanes were open as ships went through, while ships coming into the Port of Seattle were a disruption.
It’s not as much a question of “who has the right of way” as much as “who has the bigger vessel.” Tugboat captains are goal motivated, but so are fishermen.
|Anonymous naval vessel sails north
The tugboat is the Gulf Titian with a barge of cargo moving south. The Naval vessel, headed out to sea, did not appear on the Marine Traffic map, so I don’t know her name.
