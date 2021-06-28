Scene on the Sound: ship horns on the Sound

Tugboat goes through the middle of the fishing boats





Story and photos by Jan Hansen





There were lots of ship horns on the Sound this morning. I couldn’t hear voices responding, but there were probably heated vocalizations without the energy of the sun.





Tugboat was towing a barge





I watched the fishing boats react to the freight traffic. The northbound lanes were open as ships went through, while ships coming into the Port of Seattle were a disruption.

It’s not as much a question of “who has the right of way” as much as “who has the bigger vessel.” Tugboat captains are goal motivated, but so are fishermen.





Anonymous naval vessel sails north





The tugboat is the Gulf Titian with a barge of cargo moving south. The Naval vessel, headed out to sea, did not appear on the Marine Traffic map, so I don’t know her name.











