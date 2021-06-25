Lots of freeway closures - but all at night

If you travel at night, be aware of several highway projects that will close some sections of I-5 for a couple of days.





Contractors will be doing a large concrete pour for the future elevated guideway over I-5. The work being performed will be along the southbound shoulders as well as in the center median of I-5 near the Mountlake Terrace Freeway station.









All the freeway entrances and exits have been closed at night at one time or the other during the Lynnwood Link construction. If you travel late just be prepared for random detours.--Diane Hettrick

It will require an overnight closure June 26-27. Anyone traveling southbound will be routed off the freeway at 220th in Mountlake Terrace, to Hwy 99, and east along NE 205th (SR 104) to get back on the freeway.