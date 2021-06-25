Lots of freeway closures - but all at night
Friday, June 25, 2021
|A detour route is always provided
around Sound Transit construction
Work hours are generally 10pm to 4:30am more or less.
The state is resurfacing I-5 under the Revive I-5 project. They did our section of I-5 a couple of years ago.
The mainline in Seattle will be closed south of Freeway Park Friday night through Monday morning. All traffic will use the southbound collector/distributor.
In Mountlake Terrace, Sound Transit is going to work on the rail section that crosses I-5 on its way to Lynnwood.
It will require an overnight closure June 26-27. Anyone traveling southbound will be routed off the freeway at 220th in Mountlake Terrace, to Hwy 99, and east along NE 205th (SR 104) to get back on the freeway.
Contractors will be doing a large concrete pour for the future elevated guideway over I-5. The work being performed will be along the southbound shoulders as well as in the center median of I-5 near the Mountlake Terrace Freeway station.
All the freeway entrances and exits have been closed at night at one time or the other during the Lynnwood Link construction. If you travel late just be prepared for random detours.
--Diane Hettrick
