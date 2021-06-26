Kenmore Police: Look for a car prowler with a Prius
Saturday, June 26, 2021
On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 this car prowler stole items from a utility work truck parked near Inglemoor High School in Kenmore.
He is traveling eco-friendly using his Prius, and has an affection for Nike products.
Please call our non-emergency line (206) 296-3311 if you recognize him- reference case #: C21018696.
Please call our non-emergency line (206) 296-3311 if you recognize him- reference case #: C21018696.
--Kenmore Police
0 comments:
Post a Comment