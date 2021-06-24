ICHS to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Shoreline Arts Festival Saturday and Sunday





As a walk-in clinic, no appointments are necessary to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.



ICHS will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for 12-18 year olds, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which is the only single-shot vaccine (18+). Minors must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardian.



Cantonese, Vietnamese, Amharic and Korean interpreters will be available. ICHS staff will schedule Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine patients’ second dose.







The International Community Health Services Shoreline Clinic is located near Aurora Ave N and N 165th St. They offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at their clinic pharmacy during normal business hours, no appointment necessary. Photo courtesy ICHS. The International Community Health Services Shoreline Clinic is located near Aurora Ave N and N 165th St. They offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at their clinic pharmacy during normal business hours, no appointment necessary. Photo courtesy ICHS.







ICHS will proud to be a Gold Sponsor of this year’s Shoreline Arts Festival. Members of ICHS’ community health services team will be in attendance to share more about ICHS patient health services, outreach efforts, and helpful information on accessing resources like housing, employment, and health insurance.



The Shoreline Arts Festival is a free event but attendees must reserve a ticket. The event will be located at the Pfingst Animal Acres Park, located at



About ICHS



International Community Health Services (ICHS) is a nonprofit community health center providing culturally and linguistically appropriate health services to improve the wellness of King County's diverse people and communities.













Since its founding in 1973, ICHS has grown from a single storefront clinic in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District with deep roots in the Asian Pacific Islander community, to a regional health care provider employing more than 600 people and serving over 32,000 patients at 11 clinic locations. For more information, please visit: www.ichs.com

