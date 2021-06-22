Shoreline Police: Can you ID this thief?

Tuesday, June 22, 2021


On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:16pm, a deputy was dispatched to a business in the 15400 block of Westminster Way N in Shoreline.

A deputy contacted an employee of the business who told him that at 11:30pm the evening prior (Tuesday night) an unknown male stole a $400 U-Line docking plate from their donation center. A docking plate is a metal plate that serves as a high-capacity bridge between a dock and a trailer.


The employee showed the deputy still shots of the suspect, caught on surveillance video. He is a male, approximately 5’7, wearing a green vest, black pants, and white shoes. He appears to have a thin build.

The black and white image shows the suspect hauling the docking plate away in a shopping cart.

If you have any information on this case or can identify the suspect, please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 reference case #C21018692.



Posted by DKH at 2:06 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  