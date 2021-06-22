Shoreline Police: Can you ID this thief?





A deputy contacted an employee of the business who told him that at 11:30pm the evening prior (Tuesday night) an unknown male stole a $400 U-Line docking plate from their donation center. A docking plate is a metal plate that serves as a high-capacity bridge between a dock and a trailer.









The employee showed the deputy still shots of the suspect, caught on surveillance video. He is a male, approximately 5’7, wearing a green vest, black pants, and white shoes. He appears to have a thin build.





The black and white image shows the suspect hauling the docking plate away in a shopping cart.





If you have any information on this case or can identify the suspect, please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 reference case #C21018692.









On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:16pm, a deputy was dispatched to a business in the 15400 block of Westminster Way N in Shoreline.