Now is a good time to register to vote - or update your voter registration

Saturday, June 26, 2021

If you need to register to vote or update your registration, now is the time to do it! 

Online registration and updates will be unavailable from July 2-5, 2021 as the Department of Licensing upgrades its system.

While you can register with a paper form during that outage, it’s even better just to get it done today. 

Visit http://VoteWA.gov to register or update your registration now.



Posted by DKH at 2:26 AM
