Now is a good time to register to vote - or update your voter registration
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Online registration and updates will be unavailable from July 2-5, 2021 as the Department of Licensing upgrades its system.
While you can register with a paper form during that outage, it’s even better just to get it done today.
Visit http://VoteWA.gov to register or update your registration now.
