Low tide beach walks at RB Saltwater Park

From the rock jetty at Edmonds Beach

Photo by Lee Lageschulte





Saturday was a very low tide - a bit exposed on the beach for those who don't appreciate the heat - but great for the naturalist-guided beach walks at RB Saltwater Park.





The tide is still low Sunday and there are more opportunities to come through July and even one in August.





This beach is not usually exposed

Photo by Lee Lageschulte





The photos are Edmonds, but Richmond Beach Saltwater Park will be just as dramatic ( 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177 ) and you will get a guided tour.





It gives "walk on to the ferry" a whole new meaning

Photo by Lee Lageschulte





Explore and investigate the fascinating world of marine beaches at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park during low tides and observe sea stars, crabs and others who live in Puget Sound. Join our beach naturalists for these fun, free and informative beach walks. Waterproof footwear is recommended.

Beach naturalist explaining marine life at RB Saltwater Park

Photo by Cordell Hauglie June

Sun 6/27 10:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. July Sat 7/10 9:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Sun 7/11 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Mon 7/12 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. (Lowest summer tide)

Tue 7/13 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Sat 7/24 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sun 7/25 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. August Sun 8/8 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.







