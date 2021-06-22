Case updates June 20, 2021

Shoreline Clinic: Waiting 15 minutes after shot

Photo by Steven H. Robinson According to the Department of Health, vaccination is clearly protecting people from severe COVID-19 illness, as demonstrated by the very different hospital admission trends we are seeing in unvaccinated populations.





As of early June, estimated admission rates among unvaccinated people ages 45-64 continued to increase despite declining rates in the overall population that age.





For people 65 and older, admission rates were flattening at a high level for unvaccinated people and were flat but much lower in the overall population that age.





The estimated admission rate for unvaccinated people is 21 times higher than for vaccinated people in ages 45-64 and 15 times higher in unvaccinated people compared to vaccinated people in ages 65 and older.



