Case updates June 20, 2021

Tuesday, June 22, 2021
As of early June, estimated admission rates among unvaccinated people ages 45-64 continued to increase despite declining rates in the overall population that age.
For people 65 and older, admission rates were flattening at a high level for unvaccinated people and were flat but much lower in the overall population that age.
The estimated admission rate for unvaccinated people is 21 times higher than for vaccinated people in ages 45-64 and 15 times higher in unvaccinated people compared to vaccinated people in ages 65 and older.
United States
- Total cases 33,368,860 - 9,860 in one day
- Total deaths 599,354 - 496 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 411,452 - 356 new since yesterday
- Probable (additional) cases 36,182 - 74 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 25,036- 34 since yesterday
- Total deaths 5,838 - 18 new since yesterday.
King county
- Total confirmed cases 106,952 - 60 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,317 - 3 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,616 - 0 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 25,344 - 16 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,422 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 417 - 0 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,467 - 3 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 207 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 326 - 1 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
