Spartan gym photo by Jim Stitchka ALL City of Shoreline recreation programs will be cancelled Monday, June 28, due to inclement weather.





This includes all camps offered by the City of Shoreline and specialized recreation programs.





Spartan Recreation Center will also be closed.





We are monitoring the weather for Tuesday. Please watch your email and the website. We will notify participants by 3:00pm Monday if we need to cancel programs on Tuesday due to weather.