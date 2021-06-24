Shoreline resident Patricia Mazuela and the Nueva Canción movement

Patricia Mazuela By Cynthia Sheridan By Cynthia Sheridan





Shoreline resident Patricia Mazuela is a musician, playback theater director, and co-founder of the band Sin Fronteras





With growing involvement in arts and social justice, there has been renewed interest in the nueva canción (“new song”) movement from Latin America.





Sin Fronteras (“without borders“), is a trio of highly skilled performers in this tradition, having emigrated to the U.S. from Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.









Patricia, along with co-founder Leticia Nieto, has also formed the playback theater group Pasajer@s , which loosely translates as passengers but also relates to the idea of that which is transitory or temporary. They describe the music as full of "vibrant rhythms, soulful melodies, and breathtaking harmonies – songs of life, humanity, and love."




