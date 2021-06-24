Shoreline resident Patricia Mazuela and the Nueva Canción movement
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Shoreline resident Patricia Mazuela is a musician, playback theater director, and co-founder of the band Sin Fronteras.
With growing involvement in arts and social justice, there has been renewed interest in the nueva canción (“new song”) movement from Latin America.
Sin Fronteras (“without borders“), is a trio of highly skilled performers in this tradition, having emigrated to the U.S. from Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.
They describe the music as full of “vibrant rhythms, soulful melodies, and breathtaking harmonies – songs of life, humanity, and love.”
Patricia, along with co-founder Leticia Nieto, has also formed the playback theater group Pasajer@s, which loosely translates as passengers but also relates to the idea of that which is transitory or temporary.
Patricia, along with co-founder Leticia Nieto, has also formed the playback theater group Pasajer@s, which loosely translates as passengers but also relates to the idea of that which is transitory or temporary.
Playback Theatre is a way to honor personal stories by creating instant theatre pieces that include improvised movement, language, music, dance, and ritual.
Seattle Book-It Repertory Theater’s current production of Mañanaland features lovely music which is beautifully performed by Patricia. Mañanaland can be viewed on Book-It’s website until June 30, 2021.
Patricia is also a board member for Northwest Heritage Resources.
Seattle Book-It Repertory Theater’s current production of Mañanaland features lovely music which is beautifully performed by Patricia. Mañanaland can be viewed on Book-It’s website until June 30, 2021.
Patricia is also a board member for Northwest Heritage Resources.
0 comments:
Post a Comment